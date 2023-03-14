Phoenix Police investigating shooting involving officer; 10th such shootings for 2023

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting involving an officer on Mar. 14.

The shooting, according to a brief statement by Sgt. Robert Scherer, happened in an area near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officials say no officers were injured, and the suspect is in custody.

This shooting marks the 10th shooting involving Phoenix Police officers for 2023. The 10 shootings includes a shooting in Tempe that involved a Phoenix Police officer, and a shooting that involved a Phoenix Police officer who was, according to officials, "working in an off-duty capacity in full uniform."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.