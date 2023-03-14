Phoenix Police sergeant hurt while investigating theft incident at QuikTrip convenience store

Phoenix Police officials have released now information on an incident at a convenience in the West Valley that left a sergeant injured.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. The sergeant was in the area to conduct a follow-up on a theft report at the convenience store when he was speaking to an adult man who was identified by an employee at the business as being the person who allegedly stole property the previous day.

"During this contact, the man and sergeant became involved in a struggle. The man entered a vehicle and quickly accelerated from the area the vehicle was parked, causing the Sergeant to be injured," read a portion of the statement.

The man, according to police, took off from the area, and ran from the vehicle at another location. He was later found and arrested by officers.

"The man was treated at a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the incident. The sergeant was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

This is one of three incidents involving a convenience store in the Phoenix area on Mar. 14. In the first incident, which began at around 2:00 a.m. at a QuikTrip location in North Phoenix, where a man ran off the I-17 and into that convenience store. Police followed the man into the convenience store and after a confrontation, the man locked himself inside a storage room. The incident ended with the suspect's death.

In the second incident, police arrived at a QuikTrip in 27th and Northern Avenues just before 11:30 a.m., and found an employee who was stabbed multiple times. The suspect in that case was later taken into custody. As for the victim in this particular incident, that person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We have reached out to QuikTrip for a statement on this incident.

