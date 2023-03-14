Suspect arrested after Phoenix QuikTrip employee stabbed, police say

A suspect is in custody after a QuikTrip employee was stabbed on March 14 in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the convenience store near 27th and Northern Avenues just before 11:30 a.m. and found an employee who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, officers learned of the suspect's location and took the unidentified suspect into custody.

Police say he will be booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

QuikTrip released the following statement on the incident to FOX 10:

"This afternoon, a QuikTrip employee sustained an injury after confronting an individual consuming illegal drugs at one of our Phoenix locations on 27th Ave. We greatly appreciate the Phoenix Police Department for their quick response, ensuring customer and employee safety, and bringing the suspect into custody. We are actively working with law enforcement to support their investigation into this incident. As always, the safety of QuikTrip’s employees and customers is our top priority."

It's been an eventful day for QuikTrip in the Valley. Early Tuesday morning, a man died after police say he barricaded himself in the storage room of a north Phoenix QuikTrip.

