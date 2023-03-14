Chandler Police investigating domestic violence shooting at apartment complex

Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting.

The shooting, according to a statement, happened at an apartment complex in the area of Dobson and Frye Roads.

"There is a suspect in custody and there is no threat or danger to the community," read a portion of Chandler Police's statement.

Officials say they are not releasing the identities of those involved due to pending notifications of family members.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

(If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.)

