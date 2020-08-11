Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami

Phoenix Police: Man arrested, accused of abusing 6-month-old puppy

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Jose Beltran

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a man is accused of abusing a puppy and leaving it with various injuries.

According to a statement released on the night of August 10, investigators say 41-year-old Jose M. Beltran was arrested on that same morning. The animal cruelty investigation began in June by the Arizona Humane Society, and Phoenix Police investigators began assisting AHS on August 8, and were provided with video that showed the suspect abusing a puppy.

(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

The victim, identified by Phoenix Police as a six-month-old male puppy, was found by police and AHS personnel in the area of Buckeye Road and 35th Avenue. The puppy was seen with a laceration to his neck, and was taken to AHS for treatment.

"During the evaluation, there were additional injuries located to include a broken rib and punctured tongue," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

The puppy, according to officials, is expected to make a full recovery, and is currently in the case of AHS. As for Beltran, he is accused of animal cruelty and failure to provide medical treatment to animals.