Phoenix Police: Man arrested, accused of abusing 6-month-old puppy

article

Phoenix Police officials say a man is accused of abusing a puppy and leaving it with various injuries.

According to a statement released on the night of August 10, investigators say 41-year-old Jose M. Beltran was arrested on that same morning. The animal cruelty investigation began in June by the Arizona Humane Society, and Phoenix Police investigators began assisting AHS on August 8, and were provided with video that showed the suspect abusing a puppy.

(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

The victim, identified by Phoenix Police as a six-month-old male puppy, was found by police and AHS personnel in the area of Buckeye Road and 35th Avenue. The puppy was seen with a laceration to his neck, and was taken to AHS for treatment.

"During the evaluation, there were additional injuries located to include a broken rib and punctured tongue," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

Advertisement

The puppy, according to officials, is expected to make a full recovery, and is currently in the case of AHS. As for Beltran, he is accused of animal cruelty and failure to provide medical treatment to animals.