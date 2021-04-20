Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police: Man carjacked teen at knifepoint in school parking lot

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Police search for carjacking suspect

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect who they say carjacked a 17-year-old girl at knifepoint in the parking lot of a Phoenix elementary school.

According to police, the incident started on April 20 in a neighborhood near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road. Police received reports of a person sleeping inside a truck and when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect drove towards officers before crashing into a fence.

Man carjacked teen at knifepoint in school parking lot

The suspect then ran to the school where he carjacked the teenage girl at knifepoint. The girl was not seriously injured.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 5'11" and is 30-40 years old. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans.

The vehicle that the suspect stole is a white 2003 Toyota Avalon with the license plate ATA5DWA.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

