Phoenix Police: Man carjacked teen at knifepoint in school parking lot

Police are searching for a suspect who they say carjacked a 17-year-old girl at knifepoint in the parking lot of a Phoenix elementary school.

According to police, the incident started on April 20 in a neighborhood near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road. Police received reports of a person sleeping inside a truck and when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect drove towards officers before crashing into a fence.

The suspect then ran to the school where he carjacked the teenage girl at knifepoint. The girl was not seriously injured.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 5'11" and is 30-40 years old. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans.

The vehicle that the suspect stole is a white 2003 Toyota Avalon with the license plate ATA5DWA.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

