Phoenix police: Man dies after being stabbed outside his home

Police say a man has died after he was stabbed outside his home early Thanksgiving morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the stabbing happened outside a home near 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 5 a.m.

Police say the victim's family members rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police are working to identify a suspect and possible motive.

If you have any information, please call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.