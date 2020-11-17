Phoenix Police: Man shot dead in South Phoenix neighborhood

article

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Phoenix.

According to a statement released on the night of Nov. 17, the shooting happened southwest of the intersection of Southern and Central Avenues. At around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired, and when officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

"The male was pronounced deceased on scene by the Phoenix Fire Department," a portion of the statement read.

An investigation is ongoing, and Phoenix Police officials did not release any additional details as of Nov. 17.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

