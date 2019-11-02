Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police: Man suffered life-threatening injuries following shooting at Ahwatukee hotel

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Ahwatukee Saturday night that left a man seriously wounded.

According to police, officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. to a hotel in the area of 50th Street and Ray Road for reports of a shooting. When officers around, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, officials say, suffered life-threatening injuries, and has been taken to the hospital.

Officials say they have no descriptions of the suspect as of Saturday night, and they will provide updates on the case Sunday morning.