Phoenix police: Motorcyclist runs from scene following deadly hit-and-run crash

Police say they are looking for a motorcyclist who ran from the scene of a crash that left a man dead at a Phoenix intersection.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, officers responded to the intersection of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road at 11 p.m. on Sept. 3 for a crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle.

Investigators say the pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was crossing the street against a red light when he was hit by the motorcycle.

After hitting the pedestrian, the motorcyclist left the scene, leaving the motorcycle behind.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

At this time, there is no description of the suspect.

If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

