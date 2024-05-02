Phoenix police officer indicted for child porn, enticing minor: U.S. Attorney's Office

An officer with the Phoenix Police Department has been indicted on multiple sex crimes charges.

In a statement, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office said 41-year-old Alaa Robert Bartley of Gilbert was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 30. Court documents we received show Bartley was indicted for a count of attempted production of child pornography, a count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, a count of knowingly distributing child pornography, eight counts of knowingly receiving child pornography, and a count of possession of child pornography.

"The indictment alleges that between August 2020 and August 2023, Bartley repeatedly exchanged digital images of child pornography. The indictment also alleges that in 2019, Bartley attempted to take sexually explicit images of a 15-year-old girl in a bathroom, and from December 2023 to April 2024, he used facilities of interstate commerce while attempting to induce another minor to engage in criminal sexual activity."

Phoenix Police headquarters

We first reported on Bartley's arrest on April 5, when Phoenix Police announced that one of their officers was arrested in connection with an FBI investigation. While our sources identified the officer arrested as Bartley, he was not officially identified until April 8.

In a statement released on April 8, Phoenix Police officials said Bartley joined their department in 2007, and was placed on administrative leave when they learned that Bartley was under FBI investigation.