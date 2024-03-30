Phoenix Police officer injured in shooting; world clocks may lose a second | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of a Phoenix Police officer being shot while responding to an armed robbery; a missing woman being found dead near the Arizona-California border and AT&T saying a data breach has impacted millions of customers.

1. Phoenix officer shot multiple times in armed robbery, search for suspects underway

2. Amanda Nenigar found dead near California-Arizona border

3. World clocks may lose a second as Earth spins faster

4. Slot player hits jackpot three times in a row and walks away with massive pay out

5. AT&T says data breach has impacted millions of customers