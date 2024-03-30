Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police officer injured in shooting; world clocks may lose a second | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 30, 2024 7:44pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include the report of a Phoenix Police officer being shot while responding to an armed robbery; a missing woman being found dead near the Arizona-California border and AT&T saying a data breach has impacted millions of customers.

1. Phoenix officer shot multiple times in armed robbery, search for suspects underway

Phoenix officer shot multiple times in armed robbery, search for suspects underway
A Phoenix Police officer is in the hospital after being shot multiple times by the suspects of an armed robbery on Friday night.

2. Amanda Nenigar found dead near California-Arizona border

Amanda Nenigar found dead near California-Arizona border
A woman who went missing near the California-Arizona border has been found dead, the La Paz County Sheriff's Office said.

3. World clocks may lose a second as Earth spins faster

World clocks may lose a second as Earth spins faster
World timekeepers may have to subtract a second from clocks due to Earth's faster rotation.

4. Slot player hits jackpot three times in a row and walks away with massive pay out

Slot player hits jackpot three times in a row and walks away with massive pay out
A guest at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night.

5. AT&T says data breach has impacted millions of customers

AT&amp;T says data breach has impacted millions of customers
AT&T says it has begun notifying millions of customers about the theft of personal data recently discovered online.