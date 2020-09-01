Phoenix Police officials release new info on deadly August incident involving school resource officers

article

On September 1, Phoenix Police officials released new information on an incident nearly a month ago that ended with the death of a 42-year-old man.

The incident, according to officials, happened on the afternoon of August 18 in a neighborhood northeast of Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

The incident began when an elementary school employee saw a person, later identified as 42-year-old Darimiah Hand, wandering around the school parking lot and walking into parked cars. When a school employee asked Hand to leave, he did not respond or even acknowledge the employee.

No children were on campus at the time, according to officials, but the school was occupied by staff members and school resource officers. The employee then went inside the school and asked for assistance from a SRO, who then tried to contact Hand.

Advertisement

"The officer asked Hand to leave the property, however, she said he appeared to have an altered or impaired mental state, failing to even notice her," read a portion of the statement. "Hand wandered off the school property and into the roadway twice without looking, nearly being struck by vehicles."

The officer, according to officials, was later able to catch up with Hand, guide him out of a roadway and into a home's front yard. Hand was later placed in a sitting position after he walked into several objects, falling more than once.

"While Hand was not under arrest, the officer placed handcuffs on him to prevent him from standing up and falling again," read a portion of the statement. "While waiting for Fire Personnel, Hand began to lose consciousness."

Based on preliminary information, officials said Hand had a core body temperature of 108°F at the time, when the normal body temperature for a human being is 98.6°F. Hand was declared dead after he was taken to the hospital.

"The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner," read a portion of the statement.

The Critical Incident Briefing video released by Phoenix Police did not include any body camera video of the incident, as the officers involved were not equipped with body cameras, due to their role as school resource officers and the sensitive nature of their work in schools with minor children.

In all, Phoenix Police officials say two officers were involved in the incident. The first officer to respond has four years of service, while the other officer has 16 years of service. An internal investigation is underway.