Phoenix police searching for commercial burglary suspects

Police are searching for two men who stole tools and a large air compressor from a commercial yard near 19th Avenue and McDowell on July 20.

Video shows the suspects in the yard loading up items into a white Chevy Silverado with blue tape on the passenger side of the truck and black tape on the driver's side.

Police say the two men are likely Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, 5'10" with a thin build and short hair.

One of them has a beard and is wearing a maroon shirt with black pants, while the other is wearing green pants and a maroon long sleeve with the word UNICOA on the back in the security footage.

Any one with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

