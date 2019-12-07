Phoenix Police searching for man accused of trying to take woman's wheelchair

Phoenix Police are searching for a man who is accused of attempting to steal a woman's wheelchair while she was riding the light rail.

The incident happened Friday, November 29.

The suspect is seen on security footage grabbing the woman's wheelchair and pushing her out of it while she tried to resist.

Police say the woman did fall from the chair and screamed for help as the man tried to run off with the chair.

Other passengers on the light rail came to the woman's aid to help her and stop the man from stealing the wheelchair. The man ran off.

If anyone has any information, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.