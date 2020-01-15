Phoenix Police searching for missing 62-year-old last seen Wednesday morning

article

Phoenix Police officials say a Silver Alert has been activated for a woman who was last seen Wednesday morning.

According to Det. Luis A. Samudio, 62-year-old Mercedes Nunez Hilario was last seen in the area of N. 56th Lane and W. McDowell Road at around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Hilario has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused or disoriented.

Police officials describe Hilario as a woman, 5'1" tall, weighing 135 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing orange pants, orange jacket, and a yellow shirt. Hilario only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police immediately.

Si tiene alguna información sobre la desaparición de Mercedes Nunez Hilario, llame a la Policia de Phoenix inmediatamente.