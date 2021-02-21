Phoenix Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run near 27th Ave and Glendale

article

Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect who struck a pedestrian with their car near 28th Drive and Glendale and fled on Feb. 20.

When officers came to the area Saturday night, they found a man lying in the street. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian had been waiting for a bus, and he had stepped out into the street to see if it was coming. The suspect's car, which was traveling westbound, hit the man and did not stop.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored 4-door sedan and may be a Honda Civic.

The victim's identity was not released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.