Phoenix Police searching for suspects in gas station robbery

Silent Witness is searching for two suspects involved in a robbery near 7th Street and Hatcher Road on Nov. 17.

Police say two men entered a gas station selecting some items early that morning and were stopped by the manager, who had recognized one of the suspects from a previous shoplifting incident. The manager was pushed to the ground, and the two men fled from the store with the stolen items.

One of the suspects flashed a gun at a customer before leaving in a 2019 Honda Fit, police say.

Both men are Hispanic, are 18 to 20 years old and have black hair with brown eyes, according to Silent Witness. One of the men is 5'7" and 150 pounds with an arm tattoo. The other man is 5'5", 150 pounds and has a neck tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

