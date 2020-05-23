Phoenix Police: Three victims shot in gunfire exchange

article

Phoenix police say three men are injured after a gunfire exchange near 20th Street and Southern early Saturday morning.

An initial investigation suggested a group of males were hanging out near 2000 E Burgess Lane when a white vehicle pulled up and shot at them, police say.

Police found two men, a 32- and 33-year-old, with serious gunshot wounds, and Phoenix Fire took them to the hospital for treatment.

A third gunshot wound victim later walked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police say.

This appearance of a third victim along wth other evidence at the scene suggests there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.