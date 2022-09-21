Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail

article

First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently.

Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner.

Cats rescued from Phoenix fire

A fire broke out at a home in south Phoenix near 16th Street and Broadway Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire and once they got there, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the home.

Two cats were rescued, they're OK, and have been reunited with their owner.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cats rescued from Phoenix house fire. Photo by the Phoenix Fire Department

Dog rescued on Scottsdale hiking trail

In Scottsdale on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Scottsdale firefighters responded to a call at Tom's Thumb trailhead around 1:30 p.m. and a woman nearly at the end of the trail was found with two dogs.

"The large dog pictured was showing signs of heat exhaustion. Scottsdale Paramedics started cooling and rehydration for the dog named ‘Diego.’ He is a 125 lbs German Shepard. Crews carried him down a steep part of the trail and removed the hiker and the dogs utilizing an UTV," Scottsdale Fire said.

Diego had five bottles of water, and he's doing good.

Scottsdale Fire says dogs can die from the desert heat and provided tips to keep them safe when taking them on adventures.

Verify the weather before you walk your dog outside: Try to avoid walking your dog midday when it’s the hottest. Try and limit your animal's exercise if it’s above 85 degrees

Check the sidewalk or asphalt temperature: If it is too hot for you to touch, it is too hot for your dog's paws

Walk your dogs in the cooler time of the day: Early in the morning before 10 or after 5 or 6 in the evening

Provide shade for your outdoor pets: In the Arizona heat and sunshine, your dog will need shade for cover and a breeze

The department also listed out what not to do.

Leaving your dog or cat in the hot car CAN BE FATAL! Temperatures in an enclosed vehicle will heat up quickly, and even when you think it’s reasonably cool out, the temperature in the car is likely 15-25 degrees hotter

Don’t leave your dog outside in the summer heat. Not only can your dog’s skin burn in the heat, but they can get dehydrated and even suffer heatstroke. Never leave them outside in the heat for more than 30 minutes at a time if possible

Do not forget to give your pets PLENTY water before you leave the house. Dogs can become severely dehydrated, especially in the hotter summer months. So be sure to keep enough water for your dogs or cats no matter what and place the water bowl or bucket where it’s in the shade all day