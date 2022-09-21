Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:15 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:31 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:40 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:41 PM MST until WED 11:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:01 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:55 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:33 PM MDT until WED 9:30 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Central La Paz

Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Cat rescued in Phoenix and a dog was rescued from a hiking trail in Scottsdale.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently.

Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner.

Cats rescued from Phoenix fire

A fire broke out at a home in south Phoenix near 16th Street and Broadway Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire and once they got there, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the home.

Two cats were rescued, they're OK, and have been reunited with their owner.

Image 1 of 4

Cats rescued from Phoenix house fire. Photo by the Phoenix Fire Department

Dog rescued on Scottsdale hiking trail

In Scottsdale on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Scottsdale firefighters responded to a call at Tom's Thumb trailhead around 1:30 p.m. and a woman nearly at the end of the trail was found with two dogs.

"The large dog pictured was showing signs of heat exhaustion. Scottsdale Paramedics started cooling and rehydration for the dog named ‘Diego.’ He is a 125 lbs German Shepard. Crews carried him down a steep part of the trail and removed the hiker and the dogs utilizing an UTV," Scottsdale Fire said.

Diego had five bottles of water, and he's doing good.

Scottsdale Fire says dogs can die from the desert heat and provided tips to keep them safe when taking them on adventures.

  • Verify the weather before you walk your dog outside: Try to avoid walking your dog midday when it’s the hottest. Try and limit your animal's exercise if it’s above 85 degrees
  • Check the sidewalk or asphalt temperature: If it is too hot for you to touch, it is too hot for your dog's paws
  • Walk your dogs in the cooler time of the day: Early in the morning before 10 or after 5 or 6 in the evening
  • Provide shade for your outdoor pets: In the Arizona heat and sunshine, your dog will need shade for cover and a breeze

The department also listed out what not to do.

  • Leaving your dog or cat in the hot car CAN BE FATAL! Temperatures in an enclosed vehicle will heat up quickly, and even when you think it’s reasonably cool out, the temperature in the car is likely 15-25 degrees hotter
  • Don’t leave your dog outside in the summer heat. Not only can your dog’s skin burn in the heat, but they can get dehydrated and even suffer heatstroke. Never leave them outside in the heat for more than 30 minutes at a time if possible
  • Do not forget to give your pets PLENTY water before you leave the house. Dogs can become severely dehydrated, especially in the hotter summer months. So be sure to keep enough water for your dogs or cats no matter what and place the water bowl or bucket where it’s in the shade all day
Image 1 of 4

Dog rescue on Tom's Thumb trail in Scottsdale after he became overheated. Photo by Scottsdale Fire Department