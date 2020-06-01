Phoenix store that remained open during COVID-19 stay-at-home order now closed amid looting fears

A business in Phoenix's Biltmore area, which stayed open during the stay-at-home order that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now closed amid fears over looting.

Deanna Zuari owns Woods and Whites, which is located at Biltmore Fashion Park. Biltmore Fashion Park is located about five miles west of the Scottsdale Fashion Square, where incidents of looting and unrest occurred on the night of May 30.

"We did everything we could to stay open during COVID," said Zouari. "We raised above it, were successful, and now this."

Zouari's business, like many other businesses at the shopping center, were boarded up as of Monday.

"Facilities here said 'what are you doing?' I said just 'getting my stuff and I'm headed out,' and they said 'aren't you going to board up?' and I said 'I didn't think we we're doing that,' and he said 'this is your livelihood. All the stores have great insurance' and it stopped me dead in my tracks," said Zouari.

"With this. our windows being broken, stuff being destroyed, stuff being stolen, I can't put a price tag on that," said Zouari. "My job is to protect what we do here."

Zouari says she will keep her windows boarded up until the big stores take theirs down.