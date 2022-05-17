Phoenix toddler fighting for her life after being pulled from underwater, FD says

article

A three-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being found underwater by her family in Phoenix, the fire department said on the night of May 17.

Capt. Scott Douglas says CPR was not performed on the girl before rescue crews arrived, so once they got to where she was near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road, they began advanced life-saving measures.

She was then taken to the hospital and is in extremely critical condition, Douglas says.

It's not known what kind of body of water she was found in.

No further information is available.