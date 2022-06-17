Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix toddler dies at hospital following near drowning, FD says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
7:20PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - A 16-month-old boy died after crews transported him to the hospital from a Phoenix home where he nearly drowned.

The incident happened near Bell Road and 51st Avenue. Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage says the boy was in severely critical condition when he was pulled from the water, then died at the hospital.

No further information is available.

This is the second near-drowning of a young child in less than 24 hours. In the first case, police say a babysitter was arrested after an infant was pulled from a bathtub in El Mirage on June 16.

Babysitter arrested after baby found underwater in bathtub

The boy, Lorenzo, was taken to a local hospital by the fire department before being airlifted to Phoenix Children's. The suspect is accused of four counts of crimes against children.