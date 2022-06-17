Phoenix toddler dies at hospital following near drowning, FD says

article

A 16-month-old boy died after crews transported him to the hospital from a Phoenix home where he nearly drowned.

The incident happened near Bell Road and 51st Avenue. Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage says the boy was in severely critical condition when he was pulled from the water, then died at the hospital.

No further information is available.

This is the second near-drowning of a young child in less than 24 hours. In the first case, police say a babysitter was arrested after an infant was pulled from a bathtub in El Mirage on June 16.