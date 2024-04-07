Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix toddler ran over by driver, police say

Updated  April 7, 2024 5:10pm MST
A toddler was ran over by a car on Sunday afternoon and has life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said on April 7.

The incident happened near a townhome complex at 45th Street and Broadway Road during the afternoon.

"The fire department responded and transported the toddler to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was examined has no signs of intoxication," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the incident happened: