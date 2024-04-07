Phoenix toddler ran over by driver, police say
A toddler was ran over by a car on Sunday afternoon and has life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said on April 7.
The incident happened near a townhome complex at 45th Street and Broadway Road during the afternoon.
"The fire department responded and transported the toddler to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was examined has no signs of intoxication," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.
No more information was made available.
Map of where the incident happened: