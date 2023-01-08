Phoenix traffic backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to car fire

Watch live:

Traffic in Phoenix is backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

"Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety described the incident as "a sedan was reported fully engulfed and blocking the center lane."

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when we learn more information.

