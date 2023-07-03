Phoenix votes to settle with family of brothers killed by police

The city of Phoenix on July 3 voted to settle with the family of two men who were killed in a shooting by police.

In October 2020, a mother called 911 saying she feared for her life because her two adult sons, George and Emmett Cocreham, started fighting near 24th Street and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say George pointed a gun at officers, who then fired, killing both brothers.

The settlement was for up to $1 million.

Area where the shooting happened: