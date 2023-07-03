Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Phoenix votes to settle with family of brothers killed by police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:12PM
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The city of Phoenix on July 3 voted to settle with the family of two men who were killed in a shooting by police.

In October 2020, a mother called 911 saying she feared for her life because her two adult sons, George and Emmett Cocreham, started fighting near 24th Street and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say George pointed a gun at officers, who then fired, killing both brothers.

The settlement was for up to $1 million.

Phoenix settles with family of brothers killed by police

The city of Phoenix on July 3 voted to settle with the family of two men who were killed in a shooting by police.

Area where the shooting happened: