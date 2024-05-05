Phoenix woman rescued from under the light rail

A woman was rescued from under the light rail in Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said.

The rescue happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8:30 a.m. on May 5.

"When officers arrived, they saw a woman stuck underneath a light rail car. The fire department arrived and worked to lift the rail car and extricate the woman," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

The woman was safely removed from the light rail crash and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No more information was made available.

Map of where 7th Avenue and Camelback Road is: