Phoenix youth football squad spent Thanksgiving giving back

On a day when turkey and sports take center stage, a youth football squad in Phoenix took to the field to give back.

It is a sports tradition that goes well with Turkey Day, but for the Arizona Bandits Youth Football Team, it wasn’t about the game they play. It was about the people who do not get to enjoy some of the things others take for granted.

"It's great to get out here, show the kids that we care, show the kids how to care, not just talk about it," said Arizona Bandies Coach Kevin Murtagh.

The team joined up with the I See You homeless outreach group, which was started by hair stylist Latrice Eddington Chambers. She takes the money she makes doing hair, and provides meals and supplies to the homeless every other week at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"They don't get what we normally do every day. This is something that's really in my heart and has tugged at it for years. That's why we come out here. It's Thanksgiving, I knew they'd appreciate it," said Chambers.

The team got a donation from a local Walmart to provide some of the food, huddling up to help and plenty to be thankful for.

"It's a good team. We help out a lot of people. We try to give a lot of support to the community and help out the players too," said quarterback Preston Brown.

"They do so much for the community, and it’s just a blessing to be a part of," said Murtagh.

