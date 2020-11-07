Pinal County deputies find child porn suspect hiding in attic

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
8
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 10:26 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 9:55 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Pinal County deputies find child porn suspect hiding in attic

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

John Allen (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office arrested a San Tan Valley man suspected of possessing graphic images of children after finding him hiding in his attic, deputies say.

Officials say they discovered 52-year-old John Allen hiding behind a pile of boxes in his home after executing a search warrant in his house on Nov. 3.

Allen had multiple explicit photos of children on his phone, according to deputies.

"We take these cases very seriously. Possessing even one exploitative image of a minor could earn you anywhere from 10 to 24 years in prison," said Sheriff Mark Lamb in a post on Facebook. "I commend our Deputies and Detectives who worked on this case to bring Allen into custody quickly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP