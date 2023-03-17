Pinal County deputy shoots, kills armed man during confrontation
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A Pinal County deputy shot and killed an armed man near Casa Grande Thursday evening, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities say the deputy was "conducting a field interview" with a man on a dirt bike near Mescalero and Hualapai drives when the shooting happened.
It's unclear what they had been discussing, but officials say that the man on the bike pulled out a gun during the interview.
The deputy shot the man in response, and he died from his injuries.
The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Michael Obregon.
Obregon reportedly had a felony warrant for a parole violation, and the dirt bike had been stolen.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
Where the shooting happened: