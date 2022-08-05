Police Chase: Burbank PD in pursuit of possible stolen car in San Fernando Valley

A police chase is underway late Friday night.

The Burbank Police Department is chasing the car, believed to be stolen, on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect passed through parts of North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks and Studio City.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. The Los Angeles Police Department initially was in charge of the chase before Burbank PD took over later in the chase.

