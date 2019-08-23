Police: Driver says brakes failed before she crashed into bus stop
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say a driver says her brakes failed before she crashed her car into a bus stop in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, the crash happened at a bust stop near 32nd Street and Van Buren Friday morning.
The driver told police her brakes failed before she crashed into the bus stop.
Witnesses say there was a man sitting at the bus stop before the crash and the car narrowly missed a woman in a wheelchair.
Police say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.
No one was seriously injured.
