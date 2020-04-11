Police, family seeks justice for innocent man’s shooting death

The Phoenix Police Department identified a man who was shot and killed April 4th just before midnight, and now his family wants answers to who did it and why.

Drew James, 25, was shot at 5704 West Thomas Road around 11:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he died, police say.

His loved ones set up a GoFundMe Page with a goal to raise $50,000.

Drew James, 25. (Courtesy: Berdie Bitsui)

Jame's mother, Berdie Bitsui, says she's still in disbelief over her son's death.

"It's very, very confusing because we ask each other, 'What did he do? Why, Why him?' He didn't deserve that he didn't deserve to be killed like that," she said.

The suspect remains on the run.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.