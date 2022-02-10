Expand / Collapse search

Police identify elderly man who dropped $6,000 in cash in Show Low Safeway

By Brent Corrado
Updated February 11, 2022 5:22AM
Navajo County
According to police, the man was walking through a Safeway grocery store on Feb. 9 when he dropped $6,000 in cash.

SHOW LOW, Ariz. - Police have identified a man who dropped a large bundle of cash while walking inside a Show Low grocery store.

According to police, the man was walking through the grocery store, located near 10th and Deuce of Clubs Avenues on Feb. 9 when he dropped $6,000 in cash.

"This gentleman walks with a limp and the Safeway employees are acquainted with him but do not know how to contact him," police said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, police said they verified the identity of the man who lost the money.

"Thank you to everyone who helped share this information and those who contacted us with tips leading to his identity," police said.

