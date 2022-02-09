3 hurt after structure holding back wet concrete collapsed near Intel campus in south Chandler, officials say

First responders are reportedly at the scene of an incident that took place near the Intel campus in south Chandler on the afternoon of Feb. 9.

Fire officials say a structure used to hold in wet concrete broke apart while several men were working on construction.

SkyFOX was over the scene, as emergency crews made their way through the rubble and the concrete that was starting to solidify on the ground. Keith Welch, Battalion Chief for Chandler Fire, said that three men got stuck in that concrete and rubble. It took about an hour to get them out.

"They were able to breathe, they were alert and oriented the whole time, and they were talking," said Welch. "Once the crews got on scene, they had to establish a plan with the workers there."

Firefighters used equipment, like cranes, that were already on site to get the workers out.

In a brief statement, officials with Intel say "the health and safety of our workers and the community are our top priority."

