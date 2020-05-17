Police identify man who reportedly carjacked someone, crashed into opposing traffic

The Mesa Police Department identified the man they say carjacked someone, then fled from police Saturday.

Rodrigo Aguilar, 44, is accused of pointing a gun at a man in his Ford Fusion at a Circle K at 1435 W. Baseline Road and demanded he give up his car.

The victim complied and Aguilar took off, police say.

Tempe and Mesa police officers pursued Aguilar, and an officer with Mesa PD attempted a pit maneuver but it caused the suspect to veer into opposing traffic in northbound lanes on Dobson Road.

He reportedly hit several cars before attempting to flee on foot. Officers tased him and he was caught.

A Mesa PD officer suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident.

Aguilar is undergoing medical treatment and booking information is not available.