Police identify mother of newborn baby found naked in Silver Spring woods

Montgomery County police say they've identified the mother of the newborn baby left naked in a wooded Silver Spring area.

They declined to identify the mother, who they say is recovering at an area hospital. Police are still investigating and declined to share other details.

The baby girl remains in stable condition at the hospital and is under the custody of Montgomery County Child Welfare Services.

A man called police after he heard a baby crying on the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive at around 5 p.m. Friday.

When the man went to investigate, he found the naked baby around 10 feet from the sidewalk in the woods.