Police investigating deadly crash involving vehicle, motorcycle in Chandler

Police say one person is dead following a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle at a Chandler intersection.

According to Chandler police, the crash happened in the early-morning hours of Nov. 4 at the intersection of Queen Creek and Price Roads.

One person involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Traffic restrictions are in place at the intersection. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

