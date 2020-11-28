Woman injured, man killed in shooting near 57th and Glendale avenues
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Glendale on the night of Saturday, Nov. 28.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 57th and Glendale avenues around 6:30 p.m. There, they found two shooting victims inside a car, a male passenger and a female driver.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. They have not been identified.
No further information is available.