Police investigating triple shooting near Downtown Phoenix

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a triple shooting near Downtown Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on April 6 near 12th Avenue and Madison Street.

Three adults were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. One of the victims has serious injuries and the others have non-life-threatening injuries.

"From all indications the detectives are getting, it appears that the suspect and victims knew each other," said Sgt. Ann Justus.

