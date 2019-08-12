Police looking for armed suspect after incident near Carl's Jr in Phoenix

Phoenix Police responded to a barricade situation near a Carl's Jr in the area of 24th Street and Thomas Road.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was driving when an unknown suspect pointed a gun at him. The suspect was crossing the street and then walked into the Carl's Jr nearby.

Officers arrived and were told the suspect was in the restroom, so they safely evacuated the restaurant while they investigated. Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving just before police arrived.

The suspect is described as an adult male, 20 to 25-year-old, wearing a baseball cap and white shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information please contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.