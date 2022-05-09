Road rage shooting: Police looking for person who shot at woman and her child while on Glendale freeway

Glendale Police officials have provided new details on an alleged road rage incident that happened on the night of May 7.

According to police, the 25-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter were heading south on Loop 101 when the incident happened. Just before 9 p.m., when the two were driving past Northern Avenue, they were cut off by another car. The mother got back in front of that car, and as the vehicle went to pass her again, she heard three gunshots coming from the suspect's vehicle, as it sped off.

In photos taken of the woman's vehicle, police say bullet holes went through the car door and hit the car seat. From there, it hit the child on the lower half of her body.

After the shooting, the mother immediately pulled over to check for injuries but did not see anything noticeable. When she got home, she saw her daughter was bleeding, so she took her to the hospital, where doctors found a superficial wound from one of the rounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department or leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

