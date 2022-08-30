Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake

Police are investigating reports that someone placed an alligator into an artificial lake in Glendale.

Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.

According to the Phoenix Herpetological Society, if an alligator was put in the lake, something else may have already taken care of it.

"A lake that big, you're never going to see an animal that small out there. At the lake you have fish that will eat it, you have raccoons that will eat it, you have that will eat it and that thing has absolutely no cover," Russ Johnson said.

Police are still trying to determine if there is an actual gator in the lake, and have it safely removed and transported to a sanctuary.

