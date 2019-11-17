Police searching for suspects after deadly shooting outside Phoenix convenience store

article

Phoenix Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon near 7th Street and Bell Road.

Police say the victim, 27-year-old Isaac Robinson, was in the parking lot of a convenience store when he got into a verbal dispute with two other men. One of the men shot Robinson and both of the men left the scene.

Robinson was taken to a hospital where he later died.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS and 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.