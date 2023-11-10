Police shoot, kill coyote that bit 4-year-old Mesa girl

Police say an officer shot and killed a coyote after it bit a 4-year-old girl on Friday in a Mesa neighborhood.

According to police, the girl was bitten in the head at around 9 a.m. near Power and Guadalupe Roads. When officers got to the scene, the girl had already been taken to the hospital by her parents.

Officers tracked the coyote for over an hour as it ran through nearby neighborhoods. Just after 10:30 a.m., the coyote was found along a canal near 72nd Street and Guadalupe Road where it was shot and killed by an officer.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is assisting in the investigation and will test the coyote for rabies.

The girl sustained minor injuries during the attack.

No further details were released.

Adult coyote with winter coat in Sonoran Desert, Canis latrans, Sonoran Desert, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA. (Photo by Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Where the coyote attack happened: