Police use grappler to stop stolen vehicle in Mesa; 4 detained, 1 hospitalized

Four people are in custody and a fifth has been hospitalized after police deployed a grappler to stop a stolen vehicle in Mesa.

The incident began on July 20 when police were alerted to a stolen vehicle near Country Club Drive and Hampton Avenue in Mesa, Mesa Police said.

Patrol officers and officers in unmarked vehicles responded and spotted the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Home Depot.

"The vehicle was able to break the containment in the parking lot and exited onto Country Club where an unmarked unit was able to deploy his Grappler and bring the vehicle to a safe stop," Det. Richard Encinas said in a statement.

Four people inside the vehicle were taken into custody. Another person was hospitalized after he was hit with a less-than-lethal bean bag round.

No identities were released.

Southbound Country Club Drive is closed due to the investigation.