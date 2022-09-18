Polygamist leader arrested, mummified body found, King Charles' 'sausage fingers': this week's top stories

From Sept. 11-17, our top stories included a polygamist leader in Arizona being arrested after girls were reportedly found inside an enclosed trailer, a "mummified" body was found inside a bathtub during a burglary investigation, and speculation around King Charles' "sausage fingers" ramps up as photos resurface online.

1. Doctor speculates over the cause of King Charles' swollen 'sausage fingers': Photos have surfaced online of Charles with what appears to be swollen hands and fingers prompting many to mock the new ruler, while others are genuinely concerned.

File: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham on July 29, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein / WireImage)

2. Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer: A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty on Sept. 15 to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer.

3. New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect: In newly-released reports, we learned Williams' parents thought he would harm himself, so they took a rifle and handgun away from him. They say the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of job offers, and racial tensions "all weighed heavily on him."

4. Starbucks drink recalled for possibly containing metal fragments: The product was sold in seven states: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

5. Family says hospital admits they gave infant child wrong medication, baby severely injured: Attorneys for the family of 5-month-old Milagro Torres say the baby was given the wrong medication after a procedure in Texas.

5-month-old Milagro Torres (Family photo)

6. 'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary: The deceased woman hasn't been identified and it's not clear how long she's been dead.

7. Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures: Here's the full list: Bed Bath & Beyond announced which stores it will close in a cost-cutting move to try and turn around its beleaguered business. Two of them are in Arizona.

File: Bed, Bath and Beyond store. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

8. Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in serious tour bus accident: 'Difficult situation': Montgomery, a Kentucky native, was nearing his home state when his tour bus "veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned," according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

John Michael Montgomery performs during the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at Kentucky Exposition Center on August 24, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

9. U-Haul repossesses couple's rental believing it was abandoned at hotel, dumps all belongings inside: A couple was in the process of moving when their U-Haul, carrying all their belongings, disappeared from a hotel parking lot. Now they say it turned out U-Haul took it, believing it was abandoned, and dumped all their belongings that were inside.

10. Judge orders teenage human trafficking victim to pay $150K in restitution to family of rapist she killed: Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Pieper Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked. But prosecutors have argued that Zachary Brooks was asleep at the time he was stabbed and not an immediate danger to Lewis.