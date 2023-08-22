'Possible explosive' found near Phoenix Police precinct, department says

Phoenix Police are investigating after finding a "possible explosive" and the scene is near one of the department's precincts on Tuesday night.

The incident is at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road – which is near a precinct, but also near homes.

"The area has been evacuated and the Bomb Squad is on scene to make the area safe. Please stay out of the area if possible," Phoenix Police said on X at 5:47 p.m.

We are working to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Map of the area: