Postal Service: Deadline to send letters to Santa is December 14

Officials with the United States Postal Service say the deadline to mail letters to Santa Claus is coming up fast.

According to a statement, all letters to Santa should be mailed no later than December 14 in order to have the best chance at receiving a response before the end of the holiday season.

As for the letters, they can be adopted by members of the community until December 20. Those who adopt a letter will receive a copy of a letter they selected, as well as instructions on how to prepare gifts for shipping, a letter from Santa to place in the package, and a QR code to place in the package.

It's all part of the Postal Service's Operation Santa, which began in 1912.

