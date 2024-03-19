Expand / Collapse search

President Biden in Phoenix; former Arizona police officer indicted | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a presidential visit in Phoenix to the latest in today's Presidential Preference Election, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

1. President Biden in Phoenix

President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix during Arizona's Presidential Preference Election

President Joe Biden arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon when Arizona is holding its Presidential Preference Election.

2. Former Arizona police officer indicted

Former Arizona police officer indicted after deadly hit-and-run on the reservation

A former White Mountain Apache Police officer has been indicted after the deadly hit-and-run of a 30-year-old woman on the reservation last Thanksgiving.

3. Presidential Preference Election in Arizona

2024 Arizona Presidential Preference Election on March 19

Today marks Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election. Like a presidential primary, voters in today’s Presidential Preference Election are voting for a candidate who will represent their party in this year’s presidential election. Here's the latest.

Also Read: 2024 Presidential Preference Election: What to know about Arizona's 'primary' for President

4. Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run

Man arrested in woman's hit-and-run death in New River

A driver accused of hitting and killing a woman who was jogging in New River before fleeing the scene has been arrested.

5. Why is Easter so early this year?

Easter 2024: Why is holiday so early this year?

Each year, Easter is celebrated on a different day – and this year it’s coming a little early.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Afternoon Weather Forecast - 3/19/24

FOX10 Weather Experts say it’s shaping up to be an easy night as the sun is starting to shine again in metro Phoenix.