President Biden in Phoenix; former Arizona police officer indicted | Nightly Roundup

From a presidential visit in Phoenix to the latest in today's Presidential Preference Election, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

1. President Biden in Phoenix

Featured article

2. Former Arizona police officer indicted

Featured article

3. Presidential Preference Election in Arizona

Featured article

Also Read: 2024 Presidential Preference Election: What to know about Arizona's 'primary' for President

4. Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run

Featured article

5. Why is Easter so early this year?

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight